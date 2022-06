TOTT INTERVIEWED FOR IOWA SUPREME COURT POST

THE STATE COMMISSION WHICH SELECTS CANDIDATES TO NOMINATE TO THE IOWA SUPREME COURT INTERVIEWED FIVE PEOPLE MONDAY FOR AN UPCOMING VACANCY.

THE FIRST PERSON TO TALK WITH COMMISSION MEMBERS WAS PATRICK TOTT OF SIOUX CITY, THE CHIEF JUDGE OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT.

JUDGE TOTT SAYS HIS OTHER EXPERIENCE MAKES HIM A GOOD CHOICE FOR THE SUPREME COURT.

TOTT SAID HIS RECORD SHOWS HE HAS THE INTELLECTUAL CAPACITY TO SERVE — AND THE TEMPERAMENT TO WORK WITH OTHER JUDGES.

TOTT WAS ASKED WHETHER HE PERCEIVES A QUESTIONING OR A LOSS OF FAITH IN THE COURT SYSTEM BECAUSE OF PERCEIVED POLITICS.

TWO OTHER JUDGES AND TWO ATTORNEYS WERE ALSO INTERVIEWED.

THE JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION THEN SELECTED THREE OF THE FIVE TO FORWARD TO GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS.

JUDGE TOTT WAS NOT ONE OF THE THREE FINALISTS.

THE FINALISTS ARE JUDGE ALAN HEAVENS OF GARNAVILLO, JUDGE DAVID MAY OF POLK CITY AND ATTORNEY WILLIAM MILLER OF DES MOINES.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS NOW HAS 30 DAYS TO MAKE HER NOMINATION TO FILL THE POSITION OF JUSTICE BRENT APPEL, WHO RETIRES ON JULY 13TH.

Updated 2:30 p.m. 6/27/22