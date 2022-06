THOMPSON SENTENCED TO OVER 10 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SENTENCED TO 10 AND A HALF YEARS IN PRISON IN FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX CITY.

62-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM THOMPSON PLED GUILTY IN FEBRUARY TO CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

EVIDENCE AT THE SENTENCING HEARING SHOWED THAT BETWEEN 2019 AND JUNE 8TH OF 2021, THOMPSON AND OTHERS WORKING AT A CAFE IN SIOUX CITY DISTRIBUTED APPROXIMATELY 10 POUNDS OF METH.

ON FOUR SEPARATE OCCASIONS THOMPSON DISTRIBUTED METH OUT OF THE CAFE TO INDIVIDUALS COOPERATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THOMPSON AGREED TO PLEAD GUILTY, BUT ARRIVED FOR HIS FIRST SCHEDULED PLEA HEARING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF METH.

HE WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF POSSESSION OF METH AND BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AS WELL AS BEING A HABITUAL OFFENDER IN 2011.