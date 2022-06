SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ARSON OF VEHICLE ON VIRGINIA STREET

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A CAR FIRE IN A GARAGE ON VIRGINIA STREET MONDAY AFTERNOON IN SIOUX CITY AS A CASE OF ARSON.

AN EYEWITNESS REPORTED THAT THEY SAW A PERSON WITH A BLACK MASK POURING GASOLINE ON A CAR IN A GARAGE IN THE 1800 BLOCK OF VIRGINIA STREET AND LIGHTING IT ON FIRE AROUND 1 P.M.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED AND QUICKLY PUT OUT THE FIRE,

THE BLAZE WAS CONTAINED TO THE VEHICLE AROUND THE GAS CAP.

POLICE WERE ABLE TO FIND SUSPECTS IN THE NEARBY AREA MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION GIVEN BY EYEWITNESSES,

THOSE SUSPECTS WERE TAKEN IN FOR QUESTIONING.

27-YEAR-OLD SHAW-KEEM GOODMAN OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

TWO OTHER PEOPLE DETAINED WERE RELEASED AFTER QUESTIONING.

SCENE PHOTO COURTESY CBS-14