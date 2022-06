SD REPUBLICANS FINALIZE CANDIDATE LIST

OFFICIALS SAY A RECORD NUMBER OF DELEGATES PARTICIPATED IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN CONVENTION OVER THE WEEKEND.

MORE THAN 680 DELEGATES TURNED OUT FOR THE CONVENTION THAT TOOK PLACE AT THE WATERTOWN EVENT CENTER.

DELEGATES DECIDED THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATIONS FOR THE STATE’S CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICES.

MONAE JOHNSON RECEIVED THE NOMINATION FOR SECRETARY OF STATE OVER INCUMBENT STEVE BARNETT.

FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY DEFEATED DAVID NATVIG IN A CLOSE VOTE FOR THE A-G NOMINATION.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN OVERCAME A CHALLENGE FROM REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HAUGAARD.