PLANNED PARENTHOOD TO STAY OPEN IN IOWA

PLANNED PARENTHOOD FACILITIES IN IOWA WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER ABORTION AND OTHER SERVICES IN THE WAKE OF THE U.S. SUPREME COURT ACTION THAT OVERTURNED THE ROE V WADE RIGHT TO ABORTION RULING.

THAT’S SARAH STOESZ (STAYCE). SHE’S PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD NORTH CENTRAL STATES WHO IS OPPOSED TO THE SUPREME COURT’S RULING LAST WEEK:

UNDER IOWA LAW, ABORTIONS ARE ALLOWED UP UNTIL THE 20TH WEEK OF PREGNANCY.

A 24-HOUR ABORTION WAITING PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT NEXT MONTH, FOLLOWING AN IOWA SUPREME COURT RULING THAT SAID IOWA WOMEN DO NOT HAVE A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO AN ABORTION UNDER IOWA’S CONSTITUTION.