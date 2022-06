NOEM SAYS BABIES IN THE WOMB ARE PATIENTS TOO

SOUTH DAKOTA IS ONE OF 13 STATES WITH A TRIGGER LAW THAT TOOK EFFECT MAKING ABORTIONS ILLEGAL IN THE STATE FOLLOWING LAST WEEK’S U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM APPEARED ON ABC’S THIS WEEK NEWS PROGRAM SUNDAY AND WAS ASKED BY HOST MARTHA RADDATZ WHAT SHE THOUGHT THE PUNISHMENT SHOULD BE FOR A WOMAN IN HER STATE THAT NOW HAS AN ABORTION:

NOEMROE1 OC………..LIFE IS PRECIOUS. :14

RADDATZ TOLD NOEM THAT THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION CALLED THE SUPREME COURT RULING A BRAZEN VIOLATION OF PATIENT’S RIGHTS.

NOEM RESPONDED THAT BABIES IN THE WOMB SHOULD BE CONSIDERED AS PATIENTS TOO:

NOEMROE2 OC………..HAS VALUE. :18

NOEM ALSO SPOKE ON CBS’S FACE THE NATION ON SUNDAY.

THERE SHE SAID SHE WILL BAN THE PRESCRIBING OF ABORTION PILLS ONLINE TO SOUTH DAKOTANS.

NOEM SAID THAT SHE SUPPORTED A BILL IN SOUTH DAKOTA TO BAN TELEMEDICINE APPOINTMENTS TO PRESCRIBE THE DRUGS, STATING THAT THE UNSUPERVISED PRACTICE IS “DANGEROUS.”

SOUTH DAKOTA HAS A WEBSITE SET UP TO HELP PREGNANT WOMEN AT LIFE DOT SD DOT GOV.

AUDIO COURTESY ABC THIS WEEK