GRASSLEY DOUBTS SUPREME COURT WILL RECONSIDER OTHER RIGHTS ISSUES

AFTER LAST WEEK’S RULINGS ON GUNS AND ABORTION, SOME DEMONSTRATORS AT WEEKEND IOWA RALLIES EXPRESSED CONCERN THAT ISSUES LIKE SAME-SEX MARRIAGE OR CONTRACEPTION MIGHT BE NEXT TO BE REVISITED BY THE U-S SUPREME COURT.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY DOUBTS SUCH ISSUES WOULD BE RECONSIDERED BY THE HIGH COURT.

CGSUPCO1 OC…….”EXPECT THAT” :03

GRASSLEY SAYS THERE’S A CLEAR DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ISSUES LIKE ABORTION AND BIRTH CONTROL OR L-G-B-T-Q RIGHTS.

HE SAYS ABORTION HAS BEEN THE TOPIC OF DEBATE FOR OVER FIVE DECADES:

CGSUPCO2 OC………… “DEATH SITUATION” :19

IN HIS CONCURRING OPINION ISSUED FRIDAY, JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS SAID THE SUPREME COURT -SHOULD- RECONSIDER OPINIONS WHICH PROTECT SAME-SEX RELATIONSHIPS, MARRIAGE EQUALITY AND ACCESS TO CONTRACEPTIVES.

—————————