BROWNS LAKE CAMPGROUND TO PARTIALLY OPEN

THE WOODBURY COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD WILL BE REOPENING A PORTION OF THE CAMPGROUND AT BROWN’S LAKE-BIGELOW PARK NEAR SALIX, IOWA,ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29TH.

THE CAMPGROUND HAS BEEN REDESIGNED WITH NEW CONCRETE ROADS, LARGER CAMPSITES, AND FULL HOOK-UPS OF ELECTRIC, WATER AND SEWER AT EACH SITE.

NINETEEN OF THE 29 SITES WILL BE OPENED INITIALLY, WITH THE REMAINING SITES TO BE OPENED AS SOON AS CONDITIONS ALLOW.

THE NEW CAMPING RATES WILL BE $30 PER NIGHT.

CAMPING COUPON BOOKS GOOD FOR SEVEN NIGHTS MAY BE PURCHASED FOR $180. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED CAMPING COUPONS WILL BE HONORED.

ALL CAMPSITES ARE FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED AND CANNOT BE RESERVED IN ADVANCE.

THE BROWN’S LAKE-BIGELOW PARK BEACH WILL REMAIN CLOSED DUE TO ONGOING CONSTRUCTION.