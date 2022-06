BARNES DENIED BOND REDUCTION

BOND WILL REMAIN AT $150,000 FOR A SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND DRUG RELATED CHARGES.

A JUDGE DENIED A REQUEST TO REDUCE THE BOND OF 32 YEAR OLD KATRINA BARNES, WHO IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER FENTANYL.

BARNES IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF 32-YEAR-OLD DOLOREAN WADE OF SIOUX CITY, WHO DIED FROM HIS INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT AT THEIR HOME AT 516 9TH STREET.

A TRIAL DATE IN THE CASE HAS BEEN SET FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.