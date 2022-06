27 YEARS AGO TODAY JODI HUISENTRUIT VANISHED

MONDAY WAS THE 27TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DISAPPEARANCE OF 27-YEAR-OLD K-I-M-T -TV MORNING ANCHORWOMAN JODI HUISENTRUIT.

SHE WAS BELIEVED TO HAVE BEEN ABDUCTED FROM THE PARKING LOT OF HER APARTMENT COMPLEX EARLY ON THE MORNING OF JUNE 27TH, 1995.

HER BODY HAS NEVER BEEN FOUND, THE CASE REMAINS UNSOLVED AND SHE WAS LEGALLY DECLARED DEAD BY A CERRO GORDO COUNTY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE IN 2001.

A GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS WAS HELD IN FRONT OF K-I-M-T MONDAY MORNING WHERE CURRENT K-I-M-T ANCHOR AMY FLEMING READ FROM A WRITTEN STATEMENT BY HUISENTRUIT’S FAMILY:

HUISENTRUIT’S FAMILY THANKED THOSE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT WHO CONTINUE THEIR EFFORTS TO SOLVE THE CASE:

AMY KUNS WAS THE PRODUCER FOR THE MORNING NEWS PROGRAM AT K-I-M-T IN 1995 AND WAS THE LAST PERSON TO SPEAK WITH HUISENTRUIT, CALLING HER ON THAT MORNING SINCE SHE WAS LATE FOR WORK.

KUNS SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE STILL FEEL THE IMPACT OF HER DISAPPEARANCE 27 YEARS LATER.

KUNS SAYS SHE WAS RECENTLY TALKING TO A RELATIVE WHO DID NOT KNOW ABOUT HER CONNECTION TO THE HUISENTRUIT CASE.

KUNS SAYS IT’S SITUATIONS LIKE THAT WHERE SHE WANTS TO MAKE SURE JODI’S STORY IS KEPT ALIVE UNTIL THE CASE IS SOLVED:

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HUISENTRUIT’S DISAPPEARANCE, YOU CAN CALL THE MASON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 641-421-3636.

