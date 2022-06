185TH MEDICS GATHER FOR TRAINING

A GROUP OF CLINICIANS FROM SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR REFUELING WING HAS BEEN TRAINING TOGETHER AT THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA THIS PAST WEEK.

1ST LIEUTENANT AMBER FRANCO SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019 THAT THE LARGE GROUP FROM THE 185TH MEDICAL GROUP HAS BEEN ABLE TO GET TOGETHER TO KNOCK OUT A GOOD PORTION OF THEIR ANNUAL TRAINING REQUIREMENTS.

BECAUSE OF REAL WORLD DOMESTIC EVENTS LIKE COVID, COMBINED WITH WORLDWIDE DEPLOYMENTS AND FINANCIAL CONSTRAINTS, IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD CLINICIANS HAVEN’T TRAINED TOGETHER AS A GROUP FOR MORE THAN THREE YEARS.

THE TRAINING IN GEORGIA PROVIDED A VARIETY OF SCENARIOS:

OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS 185TH CLINICIANS HAVE VOLUNTEERED FOR VARIOUS DUTIES LIKE HELPING AT STATE COVID-19 TESTING CENTERS.

OTHERS HAVE RECENTLY DEPLOYED TO THE MIDDLE-EAST.

185TH MEMBERS ALSO HELPED WITH RESETTLEMENT EFFORTS AFTER THE U.S. PULLOUT OF AFGHANISTAN EARLIER THIS YEAR.