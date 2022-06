U.S. SENATE APPROVES GUN BILL

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY VOTED NO AND SENATOR JONI ERNST VOTED YES ON THE BIPARTISAN GUN BILL THAT PASSED THE U-S SENATE THURSDAY NIGHT.

BOTH OF IOWA’S REPUBLICAN SENATORS ISSUED WRITTEN STATEMENTS SHORTLY AFTER THE BILL PASSED ON A 65-TO-33 VOTE.

ERNST SAYS EVERY AMERICAN WANTS TO KEEP OUR KIDS AND OUR SCHOOLS SAFE AND PROVIDE FOLKS ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT, AND SHE SAYS THIS PROPOSAL HELPS DO THAT WITHOUT PLACING NEW RESTRICTIONS ON LAW-ABIDING GUN OWNERS.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE SHARES THE CONCERNS OF IOWANS DISGUSTED WITH GUN VIOLENCE AND MUCH OF THE LEGISLATION IS GOOD, BUT HE SAYS THE BILL’S VAGUE LEGAL DEFINITIONS MEAN THERE’S NO GUARANTEE COURTS WILL EQUALLY SAFEGUARD THE DUE PROCESS RIGHTS OF GUN OWNERS.

THE U-S HOUSE IS EXPECTED TO VOTE ON THE BILL TODAY (FRIDAY).