SD REGENTS APPROVE ALCOHOL SALE AT UNIVERSITY EVENTS

DURING THEIR MEETING AT USD IN VERMILLION THIS PAST WEEK, THE SOUTH DAKOTA BOARD OF REGENTS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AN EXPANDED ALCOHOL SALES POLICY FOR PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES.

THE POLICY ALLOWS THE SIX UNIVERSITIES GOVERNED BY THE BOARD TO EXTEND THE SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES INTO GENERAL ADMISSION AREAS OF PERFORMING ARTS AND ATHLETIC EVENTS.

GENERAL COUNSEL NATHAN LUKKES OUTLINED POINTS OF THE NEW POLICY:

ALCOHOL1 OC……..ADMISSION AREAS :13

LUKKES SAYS THE POLICY HAS SOME SPECIFIC GUIDELINES:

ALCOHOL2 OC………BOTH INTERESTS :26

REGENT JEFF PARTRIDGE OF RAPID CITY SAID THE POLICY IS A GOOD START:

ALCOHOL3 OC……INTO THE POLICY :26

THE NEW POLICY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR THE START OF THE FALL TERM.

Jerry Oster WNAX