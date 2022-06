MOST ABORTIONS NOW ILLEGAL IN SOUTH DAKOTA

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND LEADERS IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LEGISLATURE HAVE JOINTLY ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A SPECIAL SESSION THIS YEAR IN THE WAKE OF THE DECISION TO OVERTURN ROE VS WADE BY THE U.S. SUPREME COURT.

NOEM SAYS EVERY ABORTION ALWAYS HAD TWO VICTIMS: THE UNBORN CHILD AND THE MOTHER.

SHE SAYS SHE WANTS MOTHERS IN CRISIS KNOW THAT THERE ARE OPTIONS AND RESOURCES AVAILABLE FOR THEM AND THAT THE STATE WILL ENSURE THAT ABORTION IS NOT ONLY ILLEGAL IN SOUTH DAKOTA, BUT IS IS UNTHINKABLE.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S TRIGGER LAW NOW TAKES EFFECT WHERE AS OF TODAY, ALL ABORTIONS ARE ILLEGAL IN SOUTH DAKOTA, UNLESS THERE IS APPROPRIATE AND REASONABLE MEDICAL JUDGMENT THAT PERFORMANCE OF AN ABORTION IS NECESSARY TO PRESERVE THE LIFE OF THE PREGNANT FEMALE.

THE EXACT DATES OF THE SPECIAL SESSION WILL BE DECIDED AFTER DISCUSSION WITH LEGISLATIVE LEADERSHIP.