FRANKEN & GRASSLEY HAVE OPPOSING VIEWS ON ROE V WADE RULING

MIKE FRANKEN, THE DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER TO REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY, SAYS THE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING OVERTURNING ROE VS WADE MAY PROMPT MORE IOWA INDEPENDENTS AND REPUBLICANS TO SAY IT’S TIME FOR A CHANGE.

FRANKEN DESCRIBES THE OPINION AS PUSHING THE ABORTION ISSUE TO THE STATE LEVEL.

FRANKEN DOES NOT FAVOR EXPANDING THE U.S. SUPREME COURT, AS SOME DEMOCRATS HAVE PROPOSED, BUT HE SAYS THERE SHOULD BE AN 18 YEAR TERM LIMIT FOR SERVICE ON THE NATION’S HIGHEST COURT.

FRANKEN MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING TAPING OF IOWA PRESS WHICH AIRS TONIGHT (FRIDAY) ON IOWA P-B-S.

IOWA REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS THE SUPREME COURT’S DECISION RECOGNIZED THAT THE WEAK LEGAL REASONING IN ROE V. WADE HAS DONE MORE TO PROVOKE CONFLICT THAN TO RESOLVE IT, AS THE LATE JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG OBSERVED.

HE SAYS IN A METICULOUS AND WELL-REASONED OPINION, THE COURT DISPENSED WITH A FLAWED PRECEDENT, AS IT HAS RIGHTLY DONE IN LANDMARK DECISIONS THROUGHOUT HISTORY. GRASSLEY SAYS IT MEANS THAT THE RIGHTS OF THE UNBORN ARE NO LONGER IN JEOPARDY BY OUR FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

HE SAYS OUR NATION WAS FOUNDED ON THE FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLE WE ARE ENDOWED BY OUR CREATOR WITH THE UNALIENABLE RIGHT TO LIFE, A RIGHT THAT MUST BE PROTECTED.

