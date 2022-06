COVID CASES CONTINUE IN SIOUXLAND

EVEN THOUGH THE PANDEMIC IS OVER, THERE ARE STILL NEW CASES OF COVID-19 BEING REPORTED EACH WEEK IN SIOUXLAND.

TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS CASE NUMBERS HAVE GONE UP IN SIOUX CITY RECENTLY:

BROCK SAYS MOST OF THOSE CASES HAVE GENERALLY NOT BEEN VERY SEVERE:

HE SAYS THE INCREASING IN HOME TESTING MAY HAVE ALSO SKEWED THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BEING REPORTED.

YOU CAN ALSO STILL GET A BOOSTER SHOT OR YOUR FIRST VACCINE DOSE IF YOU HAVEN’T HAD ONE YET:

NOW THERE’S A VACCINE FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF FIVE.

BROCK SAYS THEY HAVE RECEIVED A COUPLE OF HUNDRED DOSES OF THAT VACCINE, AND SOME RESIDENTS HAVE BROUGHT THEIR YOUNG CHILDREN IN TO BE VACCINATED

MEANWHILE BROCK SAYS FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR SIOUXLAND HAD A MILD FLU SEASON. ALTHOUGH THERE WERE MORE CASES THIS YEAR THAN IN 2021.