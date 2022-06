SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ARSON IN CONVENIENCE STORE FIRE

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING A FIRE INSIDE A LOCAL CONVENIENCE STORE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

63-YEAR-OLD ORLANDO CASTRO IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

CASTRO, WEARING A MASK, ALLEGEDLY WALKED INTO SAM’S MINI-MART AT 923 WEST 7TH STREET JUST AFTER 10:30 P.M. IGNITED AN OBJECT IN HIS HAND AND TOSSED IT ONTO OF A SHELF FULL OF FLAMMABLE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS.

THE FIRE CAUSED AT LEAST $2000 IN DAMAGE TO PRODUCTS AND STORE EQUIPMENT.

THERE WERE SEVERAL CUSTOMERS INSIDE AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

CASTRO HAS BEEN AN EMPLOYEE OF THE STORE FOR THE PAST FEW MONTHS AND HAS KNOWN THE OWNER FOR 30 YEARS.

ARREST DOCUMENTS STATE HE HAD BEEN IN A DISPUTE WITH THE STORE OWNER.

CASTRO IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND.