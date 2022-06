S.H.I.P. RECEIVES NEARLY TWO MILLION DOLLAR FEDERAL GRANT

THE SIOUXLAND HUMAN INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP (SHIP) HAS RECEIVED A NEARLY TWO MILLION DOLLAR GRANT FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR.

THE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES GRANT PROGRAM PROVIDES PAID WORK EXPERIENCES TO YOUNG PEOPLE AFFECTED BY COMMUNITY VIOLENCE, PARTICULARLY IN AREAS OF CONCENTRATED CRIME AND POVERTY.

THE FUNDING ALSO SUPPORTS SKILLS TRAINING, AND EMPLOYMENT AND MENTORSHIP SERVICES.

THE MONEY IS PART OF OVER $43 MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS AWARDED TO ORGANIZATIONS IN 11 STATES, INCLUDING IOWA AND MINNESOTA.