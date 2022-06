RIVERSIDE POOL SET TO OPEN SATURDAY

SIOUX CITY’S RIVERSIDE FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER WILL OPEN TO THE PUBLIC THIS SATURDAY.

CITY RECREATION DIRECTOR JOHN BYRNES SAYS REPAIRS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED ON THE POOL AND EVERYTHING IS READY TO GO FOR THE SUMMER SWIMMING SEASON:

BYRNES SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ANXIOUSLY WAITING FOR THE POOL TO OPEN:

THE RIVERSIDE POOL HOURS ARE 1:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M., SEVEN DAYS A WEEK WITH CASH ONLY ADMISSION OF $4 FOR CHILDREN AND $5 FOR AN ADULT.