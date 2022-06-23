ISU MEN’S HOCKEY TEAM SUSPENDED

Iowa State University officials have suspended the men’s Cyclone Hockey Club from competition following a team hazing investigation that started last spring.

The Office of Student Conduct says it found organized team activities that intentionally targeted new or rookie members.

Those activities included underage drinking, alcohol abuse, personal humiliation, and financial penalties.

The hockey club may be allowed to resume team practices and inter-squad scrimmages next spring if certain conditions are met. Then, full activities could resume next summer.