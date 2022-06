IOWA HUNTERS HAD SUCCESSFUL PHEASANT SEASON

SURVEY NUMBERS FROM THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES SHOW HUNTERS BAGGED AROUND 375-THOUSAND PHEASANTS THIS YEAR.

WILDLIFE BIOLOGIST, TODD BOGENSCHUTZ (BOYG-EN-SHUTS), SAYS THAT’S AROUND A 25 PERCENT INCREASE OVER LAST YEAR:

HE SAYS THE INFORMATION FROM HUNTERS CONFIRMED THEIR AUGUST ROADSIDE SURVEY — WHICH SHOW BIRD NUMBERS UP IN THE NORTHERN THIRD OF THE STATE AND ACROSS THE CENTRAL PORTION — WHILE TOUGH WINTER CONDITIONS DROPPED BIRD NUMBERS IN THE SOUTH.

WHILE BIRD NUMBERS HAVE TRENDED UP THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS, BOGENSCHUTZ SAYS HABITAT AND WEATHER REMAIN THE KEY FACTORS THAT DETERMINE THE TREND WILL CONTINUE.