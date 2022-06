IOWA DEMOCRATS PUSH TO KEEP CAUCUSES 1ST IN NATION

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY OFFICIALS HAVE PRESENTED NATIONAL PARTY LEADERS WITH POPULATION AND ELECTION DATA — AND A VOTE-BY-MAIL PLAN FOR THE 2024 IOWA CAUCUSES — ALL IN HOPES OF KEEPING THE CAUCUSES FIRST IN THE NATION.

DEMS3 OC……….MESS WITH SUCCESS.” :12

THAT’S SCOTT BRENNAN, A FORMER IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN.

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE’S RULES AND BYLAWS COMMITTEE ARE HEARING PRESENTATIONS FROM 16 STATES AND PUERTO RICO.

ALL ARE COMPETING TO BE AMONG FIVE “EARLY” STATES TO VOTE AS THE PARTY SELECTS ITS NEXT PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE.

JENNIFER KONFRST, THE DEMOCRATIC LEADER IN THE IOWA HOUSE, EMPHASIZED THAT REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ARE ALREADY APPEARING IN IOWA SINCE THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE HAS DECIDED THE IOWA G-O-P’S CAUCUSES WILL REMAIN FIRST.

DEMS4 OC………IN OTHER STATES.” :18

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERS HAVE SUGGESTED IT’S TIME TO DISLODGE THE CAUCUSES FROM A LEAD-OFF ROLE.

A FINAL DECISION IS EXPECTED IN AUGUST.