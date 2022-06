SC FIRE RESCUE TO PARTNER WITH U OF IOWA ON MEDICAL TRUCK

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IS PARTNERING WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA TO USE A NEW MOBILE MEDICAL TRAINING TRUCK THAT WAS UNVEILED THIS WEEK AT THE STATE CAPITOL.

CORMAC O’SULLIVAN OF THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA SAYS IT ALLOWS MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS TO GET TRAINED AT HOME.

THE BACK OF THE VEHICLE IS SET UP LIKE AN AMBULANCE AND THE FRONT HALF OF THE VEHICLE IS SET UP LIKE AN EMERGENCY ROOM.

O’SULLIVAN SAYS THERE’S STAFF SHORTAGES — AND IT’S TOUGH FOR SMALL TOWNS TO TAKE EVERYONE TO A TRAINING SESSION.

THE FIRST TRUCK WILL BE BASED IN IOWA CITY, BUT TWO MORE TRUCKS WILL BE COMING, WITH THE SECOND TRUCK ARRIVING IN ABOUT THREE MONTHS IN SIOUX CITY.

THAT ONE WILL GO UP AND DOWN I-29. AND COME IN COVER THE WESTERN THIRD OF THE STATE.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE’S TERRY REGALLER SAYS THE DEPARTMENT WILL ALSO USE THE TRUCK FOR TRAINING:

REGALLER SAYS THE TRAINING IS VERY IMPORTANT TO THE SUCCESS OF FIRST RESPONDERS:

THE START-UP OF THE PROGRAM IS FUNDED WITH AN EIGHT-MILLION-DOLLAR GRANT FROM THE HELMSLEY CHARITABLE TRUST.

THE FUNDING WILL GRADUALLY DROP DOWN OVER FOUR YEARS, AND THEN THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HAS TO FIND MONEY TO KEEP THE PROGRAM GOING.

