A NEW LAW LETS IOWA PARENTS ENROLL THEIR CHILDREN IN ANY PUBLIC K-THROUGH-12 SCHOOL AT ANY TIME. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SIGNED TWO OTHER BILLS INTO LAW TUESDAY, COMPLETING ACTION ON ALL BILLS APPROVED DURING THE 2022 IOWA GENERAL ASSEMBLY.

ONE BILL OUTLINES THE BUDGET FOR THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE. THE OTHER IS DESIGNED TO BOOST THE BUTCHERY PROFESSION IN IOWA.