LITTER INITIATIVE HOPES TO CLEAN UP TRASH AROUND OUR CITY

SIOUX CITY IS PUSHING FORWARD WITH EFFORTS TO CLEAN UP LITTER FROM THE CITY’S STREETS AND PARKS.

SARAH NELSON OF THE CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY BOARD SAYS THE LATEST EFFORT IS TO PLEDGE IS TO PICK UP 22 PIECES OF LITTER ON THE 22ND OF EVERY MONTH THROUGH 2022.

SOME BLUE AND GREEN BAGS ARE BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO HELP WITH THAT EFFORT:

LITTER5 OC……..SUSTAINABLE. :25

NELSON SAYS THERE ARE CONCERNS ABOUT THE AMOUNT AND TYPES OF LITTER POLLUTING ARE AREA:

LITTER6 OC…….OR THE PARK. :21

PLASTIC BAGS AND CUPS STREWN AROUND ARE ANOTHER SOURCE OF CONCERN:

LITTER7 OC………ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. :18

THE LITTER BAGS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES OFFICE ON THE 4TH FLOOR OF CITY HALL, THE PARKS AND RECREATION OFFICE AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER,

DOWNTOWN PARTNERS AT 418 PIERCE AND THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AT 101 PIERCE STREET.