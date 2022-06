JURY FINDS TAYVON DAVIS GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

THE JURY HAS REACHED A VERDICT IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 26-YEAR-OLD TAYVON DAVIS IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE SIOUX CITY MAN WAS FOUND GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES AND FACES LIFE IN PRISON ON THE MURDER CHARGE.

THE OTHER COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD, AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT CARRY UP TO A 50 YEAR SENTENCE EACH.

DAVIS WAS ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER, 19-MONTH-OLD MAELYNN MYERS, IN AUGUST OF 2018.

PROSECUTOR KRISTINE TIMMONS SAID IN HER CLOSING ARGUMENTS WEDNESDAY THAT THE INFANT GIRL’S DEATH WAS NO ACCIDENT:

DAVISTRIAL1 OC……..CPR ON HER. :12

THE JURY BEGAN DELIBERATIONS SHORTLY BEFORE 2 P.M. AND REACHED A VERDICT JUST BEFORE 4 P.M.

A SENTENCING DATE IN THE CASE HAS NOT BEEN SET.