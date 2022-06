BARNES PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MURDER CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN ACCUSED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A MAN SHE SHARED A RESIDENCE WITH HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN THAT CASE.

32 YEAR OLD KATRINA BARNES, IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER FENTANYL.

SHE IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF 32-YEAR-OLD DOLOREAN WADE OF SIOUX CITY, WHO DIED FROM HIS INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT AT THEIR HOME AT 516 9TH STREET.

A TRIAL DATE IN THE CASE HAS BEEN SET FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

A SECOND WOMAN, 25-YEAR-OLD JORDYN EASTON OF SIOUX CITY, IS CHARGED WITH ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT FOR FAILING TO CALL 9-1-1 AND ALLEGEDLY CONCEALING EVIDENCE RELATED TO THE CRIME.

SHE HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO THAT CHARGE AND HAS A PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE SET FOR JULY 21ST.