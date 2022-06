VAN LANCKER TEAMS WITH DEJEAR TO CHALLENGE FOR IOWA GOVERNOR

ERIC VAN LANCKER, IOWA’S DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR LT. GOVERNOR, SAYS HE AND DEIDRE DEJEAR WILL PROVIDE LEADERSHIP ON ISSUES LIKE VOTING RIGHTS AS WELL AS PUBLIC EDUCATION, HOUSING, BROADBAND AND HEALTH CARE.

DEJEAR CHOSE VAN LANCKER AS HER RUNNING MATE OVER THE WEEKEND.

HE IS CURRENTLY IN HIS 4TH TERM AS THE AUDITOR OF CLINTON COUNTY, BUT JUST LOST TO JOEL MILLER IN THE JUNE 7TH DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR IOWA’S SECRETARY OF STATE, RECEIVING JUST 28 PERCENT OF THE VOTE.

DEJEAR TOLD DEMOCRATS THE RACE AHEAD WON’T BE EASY, BUT SAYS ISSUES LIKE ABORTION ACCESS AND PUBLIC SCHOOLS CAN SWAY INDEPENDENT VOTERS.

DEJEAR SPOKE AT THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S STATE CONVENTION THIS PAST WEEKEND AND FORMALLY ACCEPTED THE PARTY’S NOMINATION TO CHALLENGE REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IN THE GENERAL ELECTION.