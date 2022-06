THUNE HOPES FOR “RED WAVE” IN NOVEMBER

REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS ARE HOPEFUL THAT A “RED WAVE” IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTIONS THIS FALL WILL GIVE THEM MAJORITY CONTROL OF BOTH THE U.S. HOUSE AND SENATE.

SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN THUNE SAYS SPLIT CONTROL SOMETIMES LEADS TO MORE DISCUSSIONS:

THUNE SAYS THERE ARE SOME ISSUES HE WANTS TO GET ON THE AGENDA:

THUNE DOES REALIZE A CHANGE IN THE MAJORITY PARTY IN CONGRESS COULD ALSO LEAD TO TWO YEARS OF STALEMATE WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION:

DEMOCRATS, WITH THE VICE PRESIDENT, HOLD A ONE VOTE MAJORITY IN THE U.S. SENATE.

Jerry Oster WNAX