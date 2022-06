SD SENATE CONVICTS RAVNSBORG IN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM OFFICE AFTER BEING CONVICTED OF TWO COUNTS IN AN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL CONDUCTED TUESDAY BY THE STATE SENATE.

THE SECOND VOTE WAS 31-2 TO CONVICT.

CLAY COUNTY STATES ATTORNEY ALEXIS TRACY GAVE THE OPENING STATEMENT FOR THE PROSECUTION, SAYING RAVNSBORG WAS GOOD WITH DETAILS, EXPECT AROUND THE ACCIDENT ITSELF:

RAVNSBORG HAD BEEN IMPEACHED BY THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF JOE BOEVER WHO WAS WALKING ALONG A HIGHWAY AT NIGHT NEAR HIGHMORE IN SEPTEMBER OF 2020.

BOEVER WAS STRUCK BY A CAR DRIVEN BY RAVNSBORG.

THE SENATE ALSO CONVICTED RAVNSBORG OF MALFEASANCE IN OFFICE

SENATOR ART RUSCH OF VERMILLION VOTED NO ON THE FIRST COUNT BUT YES ON MALFEASANCE:

TWO MORE VOTES OF 33-0 DISQUALIFY RAVNSBORG FROM HOLDING ANY PUBLIC OFFICE IN THE FUTURE.