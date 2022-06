SD SENATE BEGINS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL

THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG BEGAN THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING IN FRONT OF THE STATE SENATE.

RAVNSBORG WAS IMPEACHED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF JOE BOEVER NEAR HIGHMORE IN SEPTEMBER OF 2020.

CLAY COUNTY STATES ATTORNEY ALEXIS TRACY GAVE THE OPENING STATEMENT FOR THE PROSECUTION, SAYING RAVNSBORG WAS GOOD WITH DETAILS, EXPECT AROUND THE ACCIDENT ITSELF:

TRACY TOLD THE SENATORS THAT THE CHARGES OF MALFEASANCE IN OFFICE ARE THE CRITICAL ONES:

RAVNSBORG’S DEFENSE ATTORNEY, MIKE BUTLER OF SIOUX FALLS, SAYS SENATORS HAVE TO CONNECT THE EVIDENCE TO THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT IN THE STATE CONSTITUTION:

BUTLER SAYS SENATORS HAVE TO IGNORE PUBLIC PRESSURE:

TWO STATE SENATORS ARE MISSING THE SESSION, BUT IT WILL STILL TAKE TWENTY FOUR VOTES OF THE TOTAL THIRTY FIVE MEMBER BODY TO SUSTAIN EITHER OF THE ARTICLES.

Jerry Oster WNAX