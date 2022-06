GAUSMAN TRANSITIONING TO LINCOLN SUPERINTENDENT’S POST

SIOUX CITY’S DEPARTING PUBLIC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT IS TRANSITIONING INTO HIS NEW JOB AS THE HEAD OF LINCOLN, NEBRASKA’S SCHOOL SYSTEM.

DR. PAUL GAUSMAN HAS BEEN SPLITTING HIS TIME IN THE TWO CITIES, USING HIS LAST SIOUX CITY VACATION DAYS TO SPEND A COUPLE OF DAYS A WEEK IN LINCOLN::

GAUSMAN IS ALSO HELPING SIOUX CITY’S INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT PREPARE FOR THE COMING SCHOOL YEAR HERE:

DR. GAUSMAN SERVED AS SIOUX CITY’S SUPERINTENDENT FOR THE PAST 14 YEARS, AND SAYS HE AND HIS WIFE ARE LEAVING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH FOND MEMORIES:

STATE STEEL AND THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER HOSTED A FAREWELL RECEPTION FOR GAUSMAN MONDAY EVENING.