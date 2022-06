DOWNTOWN WATER MAIN BREAK SOAKS ORPHEUM BASEMENT

A BROKEN WATER MAIN IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA CAUSED A LOSS OF WATER TO SOME BUSINESSES AND DAMAGED THE ORPHEUM THEATER.

CITY PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY SAYS THE MAIN BREAK OCCURRED IN THE 500 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET EARLY TUESDAY MORNING:

CARNEY SAYS THE CITY HAD BID OUT THE PROJECT AWHILE BACK, BUT SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES AND OTHER PROBLEMS KEPT THE MAIN REPLACEMENT FROM HAPPENING:

CARNEY SAYS THE CITY IS GOING TO REBID THE PROJECT.

HE SAYS DAMAGE TO THE DOWNSTAIRS OF THE ORPHEUM WAS NOT SERIOUS.