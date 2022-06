SIOUX CITY’S COOPERSTOWN ENSHRINEE HONORED WITH UPCOMING EVENTS

A DAY TO HONOR SIOUX CITY’S ONLY MEMBER OF THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME IN COOPERSTOWN, NEW YORK WILL BE HELD ON JULY 1ST.

DAVE BANCROFT WAS BORN IN SIOUX CITY IN 1891 AND WAS ONE OF THE NATIONAL LEAGUE’S PREMIER SHORTSTOPS PLAYING WITH THE PHILLIES, GIANTS, BRAVES AND BROOKLYN FROM 1915-1930.

BANCROFT BATTED OVER 300 FIVE OF THOSE SEASONS AND HIT 298 OR 299 THREE MORE YEARS.

STEVE HANSEN, DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, SAYS SOME BANCROFT MEMORABILIA, INCLUDING PHOTOS, BATS AND VINTAGE BASEBALL CARDS, IS NOW ON DISPLAY:

AUTHOR TOM ALESIA HAS WRITTEN “BEAUTY AT SHORT”, A BOOK ABOUT BANCROFT AND HANSEN SAYS THE AUTHOR WILL BE PART OF A DAY LONG SERIES OF EVENTS STARTING AT THE MUSEUM WITH A NOON LUNCH AND LEARN PRESENTATION AND BOOK SIGNING:

LATER IN THE EVENING THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS BASEBALL TEAM WILL DEDICATE THE DAVE BANCROFT PAVILLION AND UNVEIL A SPECIAL PLAQUE AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK BEFORE THEIR MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL GAME.

IN ADDITION, THANKS TO THE GENEROSITY OF ALESIA AND A SIOUX CITY BUSINESS, THE MIRACLE LEAGUE WILL RECEIVE A $10,000 DONATION TO SUPPORT ITS PROGRAM IN SIOUX CITY.

BANCROFT WAS ELECTED TO THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME IN 1971.

ON MONDAY, JUNE 27TH, MAYOR BOB SCOTT, AND THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL WILL OFFICIALLY DECLARE JULY 1ST AS DAVE BANCROFT DAY IN SIOUX CITY.