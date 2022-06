SD ATTORNEY GENERAL’S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL TO BEGIN

THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG STARTS TOMORROW (TUESDAY) IN FRONT OF THE SENATE IN PIERRE.

SENATOR ART RUSCH OF VERMILLION SAYS IT APPEARS THEY WON’T HEAR DIRECTLY FROM RAVNSBORG:

TWO THIRDS OF SENATORS HAVE TO VOTE TO CONVICT RAVNSBORG. RUSCH SAYS THAT IS A HIGH BAR:

RUSCH SAYS THE TRIAL IS MORE POLITICAL THAN LEGAL:

RUSCH SAYS HE HAS NOT YET DECIDED HOW HE WILL VOTE.

RAVNSBORG WAS IMPEACHED BY THE HOUSE IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF JOE BOEVER ON HIGHWAY 14 WEST OF HIGHMORE IN SEPTEMBER OF 2020.

