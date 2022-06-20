Musketeers Season In Review

The Musketeers lifted the Clark Cup this season during the Club’s 50th anniversary season, marking the third Clark Cup Championship in Club history (2022, 2002, 1982).

Forward Ben Steeves scored 39 goals in the regular season, which was the most since two-time Stanley Cup Champion Ruslan Fedotenko potted 43 in 1999.

Assistant Coach Mike Fanelli hoisted the Clark Cup in his first season with the Musketeers, marking three-straight seasons Fanelli has lifted a Championship after joining Sioux City from the Tampa Bay Lightning where he served in an analytics role as the Lightning won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 & 2021.

The Musketeers were big contributors in the community last season, raising more than $150,000 for local charities, including $86,000 raised from their Military night jersey auction that sent more than 80 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War to fly to Washington to see their memorials.

Former Sioux City goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks became the first Musketeers player to have his number retired after his death in 2021. Kivlenieks was a Columbus Blue Jackets netminder and earned USHL Player and Goaltender of the Year awards in 2017 as he backstopped the team to an Anderson Cup.