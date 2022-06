JUDGE TOTT ONE OF 5 APPLICANTS FOR IOWA SUPREME COURT POST

A SIOUX CITY JUDGE IS ONE OF FIVE IOWANS WHO HAVE APPLIED WITH THE STATE JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION TO FILL THE VACANCY ON THE IOWA SUPREME COURT THAT WILL OCCUR WHEN JUSTICE BRENT APPEL RETIRES ON JULY 13TH.

PATRICK TOTT IS THE CHIEF DISTRICT COURT JUDGE OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT WHICH INCLUDES WOODBURY COUNTY.

HE AND THE OTHER FOUR APPLICANTS WILL BE INTERVIEWED NEXT MONDAY, JUNE 27TH IN THE IOWA SUPREME COURT COURTROOM BY THE COMMISSION.

FOLLOWING THE INTERVIEWS, THE COMMISSION WILL BEGIN DELIBERATIONS TO SELECT A SLATE OF THREE NOMINEES FROM THE GROUP OF APPLICANTS.

ONCE THE COMMISSION SELECTS ITS NOMINEES, THEY WILL FORWARD THE NAMES TO THE GOVERNOR.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS WILL THEN HAVE THIRTY DAYS IN WHICH TO APPOINT THE NEW JUSTICE.