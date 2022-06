DAVIS MURDER TRIAL ADJOURNED UNTIL WEDNESDAY

THE TRIAL OF A 26-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS GIRLFRIEND’S INFANT DAUGHTER IN 2018 WILL RESUME WEDNESDAY MORNING.

TAYVON DAVIS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF A CHILD, AND MULTIPLE ACTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT. IN THE DEATH OF MAELYNN MYERS.

THE 19-MONTH-OLD GIRL DIED IN AUGUST OF 2018.

WITNESS TESTIMONY AND REBUTTALS RESUMED MONDAY MORNING IN THE CASE BUT THE TRIAL WAS ADJOURNED AROUND 11 A,M, WHEN THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY FOR DAVIS WANTED TO RECALL THEIR MEDICAL EXPERT TO REBUT THE STATE’S REBUTTAL.

THAT PERSON ISN’T AVAILABLE UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING.