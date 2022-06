REACTION MIXED ON IOWA COURT ABORTION RULING

REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION OF IOWA AND PLANNED PARENTHOOD TALKED WITH REPORTERS FRIDAY IN REACTION TO THE SUPREME COURT DECISION ON ABORTION.

A-C-L-U OF IOWA LEGAL DIRECTOR RITA BETTIS AUSTEN SAYS THE RULING THAT ABORTION IS NOT A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT UNDER IOWA’S CONSTITUTION IS A DEVASTATING REVERSAL OF PRIOR PRECEDENT.

BETTIS AUSTEN SAYS THE RULING DOES IMPACT ABORTION LAW REVIEW.

REACTION2 OC………RESTRICT ABORTION” :15

BETTIS AUSTEN SAYS THE LOWER STANDARD OF SCRUTINY KNOWN AS THE UNDUE BURDEN STILL HOLDS.

REACTION3 OC………ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL” :08

SHE SAYS THAT IS THE LEVEL OF PROTECTION THAT IS IN PLACE AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL.

BETTIS AUSTEN SAYS THE NEXT STEP IN THIS CASE IS FOR THEM TO GO BACK TO THE DISTRICT COURT AND CONTINUE THE CHALLENGE THAT THE 24-HOUR WAITING PERIOD FOR AN ABORTION IS AN UNDUE BURDEN.

PRO-LIFE ADVOCATES WELCOMED THE SUPREME COURT RULING ON ABORTION.

KRISTIE MCGREGOR HAS SPENT EVERY WEDNESDAY OUTSIDE THE SIOUX CITY PLANNED PARENTHOOD CLINIC FOR THE LAST TWO YEARS PRAYING.

SHE SAYS SINCE HER MISCARRIAGE IN 2017, SHE HAS DEVOTED HERSELF COMPLETELY TO FIGHTING FOR A BAN ON ABORTION.

MCGREGOR SAYS SHE’S HAPPY WITH THE COURT RULING – BUT IS NOT CELEBRATING YET. SHE SAYS THAT WON’T COME UNTIL ABORTION IS OUTLAWED COMPLETELY.

REACTION1 OC……..PUSHING FORWARD” :10

MCGREGOR SEES THE COURT’S REVERSAL AS A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. BUT UNTIL ABORTIONS IN IOWA ARE BANNED, MCGREGOR SAYS SHE WILL KEEP SHOWING UP EVERY WEDNESDAY TO PRAY.