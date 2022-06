IOWA & NEBRASKA JOBLESS RATES REMAIN LOW

NEBRASKA IS SEEING RECORD EMPLOYMENT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS’ OFFICE SAYS NEBRASKA’S EMPLOYMENT WENT UP TO OVER ONE-MILLION-42-THOUSAND PEOPLE IN MAY,

IT’S THE ELEVENTH-STRAIGHT MONTH EMPLOYMENT NUMBERS HAVE GONE UP.

NEBRASKA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE SITS AT ONE-POINT-NINE PERCENT, THE LOWEST IN THE NATION AND THE LOWEST IN STATE HISTORY.

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPPED FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE MONTH IN MAY.

THE RATE IS NOW TWO-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT, COMPARED TO THREE PERCENT IN APRIL.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR, BETH TOWNSEND, SAYS THE RATE THIS MONTH IS A SIGNIFICANT ONE WHEN IT COMES TO PANDEMIC RECOVERY.

SHE SAYS AT TWO-POINT-SEVEN PERCENT, IT FEELS LIKE WE’VE LITERALLY TURNED THE CORNER AND THE PANDEMIC IS IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR.

THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE PEAKED AT ELEVEN PERCENT AT THE HEIGHT OF THE PANDEMIC IN APRIL OF 2020 — AND AFTER MONTHS OF RECOVERY TOWNSEND SAYS IT IS NICE TO NOT HAVE TO DEAL WITH PANDEMIC ISSUES.