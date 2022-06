A CONCRETE OVERLAY PROJECT ON IOWA HIGHWAY 3 FROM LE MARS TO REMSEN IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WILL REQUIRE LANE CLOSURES BEGINNING ON MONDAY, JUNE 20TH.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S DISTRICT 3 OFFICE SAYS THE WORK WILL LAST UNTIL FRIDAY, JULY 1ST.

PILOT CARS WILL DIRECT MOTORISTS THROUGH THE WORK ZONE.

CROELL INCORPORATED OF NEW HAMPTON, IOWA WAS AWARDED THE $7.9 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT.

THE IOWA DOT REMINDS MOTORISTS THAT TRAFFIC FINES FOR MOVING VIOLATIONS ARE AT LEAST DOUBLE IN WORK ZONES.