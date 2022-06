IOWA SUPREME COURT RULES 24 HOUR WAITING PERIOD FOR ABORTION IS LEGAL

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS REVERSED A 2018 RULING INVOLVING THE 24-HOUR WAITING PERIOD FOR AN ABORTION THAT WAS PASSED IN 2020 BUT STRUCK DOWN BY A LOWER COURT LAST YEAR.

THAT RULING LAST YEAR WAS BASED ON A 2018 STATE SUPREME COURT OPINION THAT STATED IOWA’S CONSTITUTION GUARANTEES THE RIGHT TO AN ABORTION.

THAT HAS KEPT THE LEGISLATURE FROM ENACTING ANY RESTRICTIONS ON ABORTION.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE ” THE RULING IS A SIGNIFICANT VICTORY IN OUR FIGHT TO PROTECT THE UNBORN. THE IOWA SUPREME COURT REVERSED ITS EARLIER 2018 DECISION, WHICH MADE IOWA THE MOST ABORTION-FRIENDLY STATE IN THE COUNTRY. EVERY LIFE IS SACRED AND SHOULD BE PROTECTED, AND AS LONG AS I AM GOVERNOR THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT I WILL DO.”

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS THE DECISION ON THE PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF THE HEARTLAND VS. REYNOLDS CASE IS A POSITIVE STEP IN OUR FIGHT TO PROTECT THE UNBORN.

SPEAKER GRASSLEY SAYS IOWANS CAN BE ASSURED THAT IOWA HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE STRONGLY PRO-LIFE AND REMAIN COMMITTED TO PROTECTING THE UNBORN AND PROVIDING ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR NEW MOTHERS.”

REYNOLDS HAS APPOINTED A MAJORITY OF THE JUSTICES ON THE STATE’S HIGH COURT SINCE THE 2018 OPINION.