HORNICK FLOOD CONTROL BERM BUILDING BEGINS

CONSTRUCTION HAS BEGUN ON A NEW BERM TO PROTECT THE TOWN OF HORNICK FROM FUTURE FLOODING.

THE TOWN HELD A GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY THURSDAY EVENING ON THE LONG-AWAITED PROJECT.

THE TWO-POINT-ONE MILLION DOLLAR EARTHEN STRUCTURE SHOULD PROTECT THE COMMUNITY FROM FUTURE FLOODING SUCH AS THE ONE THAT DEVASTATED THE TOWN IN 2019.

HORNICK MAYOR SCOTT MITCHELL REMEMBERS THE TOWN BEING UNDERWATER WHEN THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER FLOWED OVER A LEVEE AND CAUSED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE:

FORMER IOWA CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING ATTENDED THE GROUNDBREAKING AND REMEMBERS HOW THE TOWN CAME TOGETHER TO RECOVER FROM THE FLOODING:

THE BERM SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY THIS FALL AND WAS MADE POSSIBLE THROUGH STATE FLOOD RECOVERY FUNDS.

File photos 2019