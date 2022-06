FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A HOME IN THE GREENVILLE AREA OF SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDING TO THE FIRE IN THE 100 BLOCK OF SOUTH HELEN STREET OFF OF CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD FOUND SMOKE AND FLAMES VISIBLE WHEN THEY ARRIVED JUST BEFORE 1 P.M.

A RESIDENT OF THE HOME AND TWO CATS ESCAPED THE FIRE WITHOUT INJURY.

THE HOUSE SUSTAINED SEVERE DAMAGE AND WAS LIKELY GOING TO BE RED TAGGED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

Photos courtesy CBS-14