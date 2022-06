FATHER & SON BOND WORKING TOGETHER AT MERCYONE

FATHER’S DAY IS THIS SUNDAY AND MERCY ONE HAS A FATHER AND SON COMBO EMPLOYED THERE THAT WHILE THEY DON’T WORK IN THE SAME DEPARTMENT, THEY ENJOY GETTING TO SPEND SOME TIME TOGETHER AT THE HOSPITAL.

MIKE ANTONOVICH IS A RETIRED POSTAL CARRIER WHO NOW WORKS AT MERCYONE AS A SECURITY GUARD.

HIS SON ZACH IS A SURGICAL NURSE.

MIKE SAYS HE AND ZACH DIDN’T PLAN TO WORK TOGETHER AT THE SAME FACILITY, IT JUST HAPPENED THAT WAY:

THAT’S RIGHT, ZACH’S MOM ALSO WORKED AT MERCY AS A NURSE:

WHILE MIKE AND ZACH WORK IN DIFFERENT AREAS OF THE HOSPITAL, MIKE HAS A WAY TO KEEP TABS ON WHAT ZACH IS DOING:

MIKE IS EXTREMELY PROUD OF WHAT HIS SON HAS ACCOMPLISHED:

THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME FATHER AND SON HAVE WORKED TOGETHER FOR THE SAME EMPLOYER:

ZACH HAS NOW WORKED AT MERCYONE FOR SIX YEARS, MIKE FOR THREE AND A HALF.

IT’S TRULY A FAMILY AFFAIR AS ZACH’S WIFE ALSO WORKS IN MERCY’S SURGERY DEPARTMENT.