SOUTH SIOUX SENIOR CENTER CLOSES (Update)

UPDATED 12:50 P.M. 6/16/22

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY SENIOR CENTER HAS ADVISED THE CITY THAT THEY HAVE CLOSED AND ARE WORKING ON A PLAN TO REOPEN.

APPROXIMATELY 90 SENIORS AND HOMEBOUND INDIVIDUALS ARE SERVED BOTH AT THE LOCATION AT 1501 WEST 29TH STREET AND WITH HOME DELIVERED MEALS.

THE CITY HAS AGREED TO ASSIST THE SENIOR CENTER IN THE EFFORT TO REOPEN.

THE CENTER NEEDS VOLUNTEERS TO HELP DELIVER MEALS, THE DELIVERY VANS NEED TO BE REPLACED AND PART-TIME PAID POSITIONS OF DIRECTOR, COOK AND OFFICE MANAGER NEED TO BE FILLED.

IN THE FUTURE, MONETARY DONATIONS WILL BE NEEDED TO ASSIST IN THE STARTUP. INDIVIDUALS, ORGANIZATIONS AND BUSINESSES WANTING TO BE INVOLVED IN ANY PORTION OF THIS PROCESS SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S OFFICE AT 402-494-7517.