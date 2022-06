REYNOLDS SIGNS ELDER ABUSE & JOBLESS MEASURES INTO LAW

ELDER ABUSE WILL BE DEFINED AS A CRIME IN IOWA WHEN A NEW LAW TAKES EFFECT ON JULY 1ST.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS APPROVED A BILL THAT CREATES NEW CRIMINAL

PENALTIES FOR EMOTIONAL ABUSE AND NEGLECT OF IOWANS WHO ARE 60 OR OLDER.

THE BILL ESTABLISHES A NEW CRIMINAL CHARGE OF FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF AN OLDER INDIVIDUAL.

THE GOVERNOR HELD A BILL SIGNING CEREMONY AT A SENIOR LIVING CENTER IN WILLIAMSBURG.

ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL CENTER ON ELDER ABUSE, AS MANY AS TWO MILLION AMERICANS ABOVE THE AGE OF 65 HAVE BEEN ABUSED AND ABOUT 60 PERCENT OF ELDER ABUSE IS COMMITTED BY A RELATIVE OF THE VICTIM.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS ALSO SIGNED SEVERAL BILLS INTO LAW THURSDAY.

ONE SHORTENS THE AMOUNT OF TIME IOWANS CAN RECEIVE UNEMPLOYMENT FROM 26 WEEKS TO 16.

IT ALSO REQUIRES THE UNEMPLOYED TO TAKE A LOWER-PAYING JOB MORE QUICKLY. REYNOLDS ARGUED THAT THE SAFETY NET INSTITUTED DURING THE PANDEMIC WAS LEADING PEOPLE TO NOT TAKE JOBS, THEREBY WORSENING THE WORKFORCE SHORTAGE.

THE CHANGES TO UNEMPLOYMENT RULES GO INTO EFFECT JULY 1ST.

THE GOVERNOR ALSO SIGNED A BILL AIMED AT EXPANDING THE NUMBER AND AFFORDABILITY OF CHILDCARE SLOTS IN THE STATE.

THAT ALLOWS CHILD CARE PROVIDERS TO OVERSEE MORE TODDLERS WITHOUT INCREASING STAFF.

REYNOLDS SAYS. IN ADDITION TO RAISING THE CHILD-TO-STAFF RATIO FOR TWO AND THREE-YEAR-OLDS, NOW 16 AND 17-YEAR-OLDS CAN WORK FOR PROVIDERS WITHOUT SUPERVISION.

AT-HOME CHILDCARE PROGRAMS WILL BE UNAFFECTED.

ANOTHER BILL SIGNED WOULD ALLOW IOWANS RECEIVING GOVERNMENT-FUNDED CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE TO ENTER INTO AGREEMENTS WITH PROVIDERS TO PAY EXTRA MONEY FOR SERVICES.