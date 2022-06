ORANGE CITY CHRISTIAN LOOKS TO EXPAND FACILITIES

THE SOCIETY SUPPORTING THE ORANGE CITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL HAS VOTED TO MOVE FORWARD WITH FUNDRAISING FOR THE NEXT PHASE OF SCHOOL EXPANSION.

AN ARCHITECT WITH OLESON AND HOBBIE ARCHITECTS PRESENTED THE PROJECT FOR THE SECOND PHASE OF EXPANSION CALLED “PROJECT ENGAGE”.

CONSTRUCTION WILL INCLUDE FOUR NEW CLASSROOMS, A SCIENCE CLASSROOM, A GYMNASIUM AND LOCKER ROOMS, ALONG WITH AN EXPANDED KITCHEN AND COMMONS, AND A REMODELED OFFICE AND ENTRANCE.

THE ESTIMATED COST OF THE PROJECT RANGES FROM 12 MILLION TO 15 MILLION DOLLARS.

THE SOCIETY PASSED A RESOLUTION INDICATING THAT GROUND WILL BE BROKEN ONCE 75% OF THE PROJECT COSTS ARE PLEDGED OR IN HAND.

THOSE IN ATTENDANCE AT WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S MEETING PASSED THE RESOLUTION WITH AN 84% MAJORITY.