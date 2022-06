NEUBAUM VERDICT TO BE READ NEXT FRIDAY

A MONONA COUNTY TEENAGER ALREADY IN PRISON FOR A MURDER CONVICTION WILL HEAR THE VERDICT IN HIS SEXUAL ABUSE TRIAL THIS MONTH.

19-YEAR-OLD JAY NEUBAUM IS SERVING A 50-YEAR SENTENCE FOR KILLING HIS FRIEND IN MAPLETON.

HE WAS ALSO ACCUSED OF THE SEXUAL ABUSE OF SEVEN GIRLS AND HAD A BENCH TRIAL ON THOSE CHARGES LAST DECEMBER.

JUDGE ZACHARY HINDMAN ANNOUNCED HE WILL READ HIS VERDICT NEXT FRIDAY, JUNE 24TH AT 11 A.M.

NEUBAUM WILL ATTEND THE SENTENCING HEARING BY VIDEO CONFERENCE FROM THE STATE PRISON WHERE HE IS BEING HELD.

THE READING OF THE VERDICT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AT THE COURTHOUSE

ONLY THE DEFENDANT WILL BE PERMITTED TO PARTICIPATE VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE.