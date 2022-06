ICE CREAM DAYS UNDERWAY IN LE MARS

ICE CREAM DAYS ARE UNDERWAY IN THE CITY OF LE MARS, THE ICE CREAM CAPITAL OF THE WORLD.

THE 27TH ANNUAL ICE CREAM DAYS FESTIVAL STARTED WITH A CAR SHOW, ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND MUNICIPAL BAND CONCERT WEDNESDAY EVENING.

THURSDAY EVENTS BEGIN WITH A CHAMBER MORNING COFFEE AT THE WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR AND VISITORS CENTER AT 9:30.

THERE’S ALSO $2 ROOT BEER FLOATS FROM 1P.M. UNTIL 5.M. AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM WITH A DOWNTOWN SCAVENGER HUNT AT 2 P.M. AND THE BROWN’S PERFORMING AT 1:30 P.M. AT THE BROWNS CENTURY THEATER.

THE PRIMEBANK ICE CREAM SOCIAL IS AT 6 P.M. FOLLOWED BY AN OUTDOOR MOVIE AT TOTAL MOTORS AT 8:30 P.M.